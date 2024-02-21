PUN vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 131

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and UP Yoddhas (UP) will lock horns in the 131st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Panchkula on Wednesday, February 21.

Puneri Paltan are currently second in the points table with 16 wins, two losses, and three tied contests. A win in their final league game will ensure them of a top-spot finish. The Paltan are unbeaten in their last five games with four victories.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are in the 11th position with just four wins and 16 defeats. They have just a solitary win in their last five outings with four consecutive losses coming into Wednesday's game. The UP Yoddhas will aim to salvage some pride and finish on a positive note.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and UP in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas have previously faced each other 11 times in Pro Kabaddi. Puneri Paltan have won five times whereas the Yoddhas have won six matches.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan managed to come out on top.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 5

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

The last three Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have won two of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan beat the Yoddhas in their earlier meeting this season. Aslam Inamdar scored 11 points while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (7 points), Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde (5 points) also complimented him well.

UP Yoddhas handed Puneri Paltan a close defeat in their last meeting in season 9. Sandeep Narwal scored 7 points while Rohit Tomar (5), Durgesh Kumar (5), Aman (4), and Anil Kumar (4) also contributed to their win.

Their reverse fixture last season saw Puneri Paltan hand the Yoddhas a defeat. Akash Shinde top-scored with 15 points while Fazel Atrachali (7) and Mohit Goyat (6) also played key roles.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (40) beat UP (31) by 9 points, January 3, 2024. UP (45) beat PUN (41) by 4 points, December 9, 2022. PUN (40) beat UP (31) by 9 points, November 4, 2022