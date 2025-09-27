Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur and captain Aslam Inamdar show off their dance moves ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2025 Chennai leg [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 27, 2025 09:28 GMT
Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur in conversation with Aslam Inamdar and other teammates (Image Credits: PKL)
Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur and captain Aslam Inamdar showed off their dance moves ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Chennai leg. They played their last game of the Jaipur leg on September 19.

Puneri Paltan's next game will be in the Chennai leg of the tournament. They will face the Bengal Warriorz on September 30 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Outside the team hotel, Ajay Thakur and Aslam Inamdar were spotted performing some 'bhangra' steps. The two were vibing with each other, while a couple of 'dhol' players were also present. Ajay could be seen dressed in a plain black t-shirt with jeans, while Aslam was seen in the team's travel t-shirt.

The two were joined by a few other teammates, who were also vibing to the atmosphere.

Watch the video of the same posted by Ajay Thakur on his official Instagram handle below:

Ajay is among the legends of Pro Kabaddi. The veteran raider represented multiple teams, like Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi. He played 121 matches and scored 794 raid points with 29 Super 10s.

Puneri Paltan are among the top teams in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan have been in top form in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They are placed second on the table at the moment with six wins, three defeats, and 12 points from nine matches. Despite having lost their previous game against defending champions Haryana Steelers, they will be confident ahead of their upcoming fixture with three wins in their last five outings.

Aditya Shinde has been their top raider so far with 56 raid points from eight games. Returning from injury, skipper Aslam Inamdar has not been at his best. However, they would expect their skipper to come back strong following a long gap.

Their defense has impressed so far and is a major reason for their successful run. Gaurav Khatri, with 30 tackle points, is at the top of the defenders' leaderboard this season. He has found able support in Gurdeep and Vishal Bhardwaj. Gurdeep has scored 24 tackle points while Vishal has 23.

Edited by Rishab Vm
