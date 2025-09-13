Puneri Paltan beat the Telugu Titans in a thrilling contest to move to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. They registered a 39-33 victory and have ten points with a score difference of 37. This was their second win on the bounce.Skipper Aslam Inamdar led from the front. He scored five raid points and two tackle points. Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde also made key contributions with five raid points apiece.While the raiders put in a combined effort, it was the defense that fired in unison. Gaurav Khatri continued his brilliant form this season with another High 5, while veteran Vishal Bhardwaj showcased his class with a High 5 as well.They managed to keep Telugu Titans' skipper Vijay Malik in check at crucial stages. Fans rejoiced their win and hailed them for their brilliant display. He scored just one touch point and six bonus points.&quot;Puneri Paltans planned well for Vijay Malik and he fell into the trap every single time he tried get touch points. Without Vijay support it is hard for Telugu Titans to win,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Gaurav Khatri bagged seven tackle points while Vishal scored six tackle points. The duo ensured that they closed out the game in the end.&quot;Vishal Bharadwaj and Gaurav Khatri..😨 Incredible corners..,&quot; a user tweeted.The Pune-based franchise put up a solid performance in the defense, while the Titans struggled under pressure.&quot;Good defense from Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans defenders failed,&quot; a tweet read.HULK NAIDU @hulk33339LINKGood defense from Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans defenders failed .Aslam Inamdar may not have been at his absolute best so far. However, he has led the team exceptionally well. They have been consistent right from the start of the season.&quot;Puneri Paltan Aslam selfless Inamdar.!!🐐,&quot; a fan wrote in his praise.For the Titans, Bharat Hooda scored 11 raid points. However, his efforts were not enough as Pune's defense proved to be too good.&quot;Basically Bharat Hooda is the key to #TeluguTitans raid points, any team with strong right corner &amp; covers can tackle him. Just do a ankle hold he himself will surrender without any struggle,&quot; a user tweeted.Puneri Paltan won the title in the tenth season. They failed to defend their trophy in the previous season but appear to be on course to clinch it once again.Puneri Paltan will aim to extend their dominance against U MumbaPuneri Paltan's next clash in Pro Kabaddi 2025 is against U Mumba on September 18. The former champions will be keen to extend their dominance. They have five wins from seven games and will aim to consolidate their position at the top of the table.However, it will be a challenging contest against U Mumba. The Mumbai-based team have done well so far with four wins from six games. They are currently third on the table and not too far behind.As the two teams from Maharashtra collide in the derby, it is expected to be an intense battle.