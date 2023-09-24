Rannvijay Singha graces the opening ceremony of Real Kabaddi League Season 3

The Real Kabaddi League 2023 got underway on Friday (September 22) at Zee Studios in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Roadies fame & actor Rannvijay Singha graced the opening ceremony of the Kabaddi competition. The 40-year-old is a common name among youngsters in the country and recently purchased a stake in the company.

Rannvijay Singha expressed his excitement after the opening ceremony. He said:

“What a night it has been, we had a great opening ceremony followed by really 2 exciting matches. This is just the first day and we still have 10 more days of edge-of-the-seat action that will unfold in the coming days.”

The Real Kabaddi League's CEO Mr. Shubham Choudhary also commented on the same. He said:

“We wanted to provide an entertaining night that the players and audiences will remember for a long time. The teams have been practicing hard for the past few days and we are sure as the tournament progresses, we are going to have some great matches.”

Singh Soorma and Champal Pirates start Real Kabaddi League 2023 with a victory

The first match of season 3 saw Chambal Pirates take on Jodhana Warriors in a close-fought contest. Last season's runner-ups Chambal Pirates emerged victorious in the season open as the final score was 47-44 in their favour.

The Warriors' all-rounder Ritik Panghal (16 points) won the Man of the Match award. He scored 10 raid points and six tackle points in the opening encounter of Real Kabaddi League Season 3.

Naresh was the 2nd best player in the match, scoring 13 points. The Jodhana Warriors player has 12 raid points and a single tackle point to his name.

The 2nd match of the day saw Jaipur Jaguars taking on Singh Soorma in another close-fought contest. Season 2's 3rd placed team Jaipur Jaguars won the match by a couple of points. They won the game 42-40 and started the 3rd season with a bang.

Singh Soorma's raider Hemant (13 points) won the Man of the Match award with 11 raid points and a couple of points. Meanwhile, Anil was Jaipur Jaguars's best performer of the day with 8 raid points.

