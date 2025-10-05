"Revenge completed" - Fans react as Bengaluru Bulls return to winning ways with thrilling victory over Tamil Thalaivas

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 05, 2025 17:42 GMT
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @prasadkonti,@SriKrishna1436)
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (Image Credits: PKL & @prasadkonti,@SriKrishna1436)

Bengaluru Bulls returned to winning ways with a thrilling 33-29 win over Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, October 05. The Bulls had lost their last two matches and gained a much-needed victory.

Ad

Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian regained his touch with an impressive display. He scored nine raid points and a tackle point. Akash Shinde put in three raids and picked up four crucial raid points.

However, it was the defense that was key to the Bengaluru Bulls' victory. Deepak Sankar picked up four tackle points. Sanjay Dhull was the star of the show. He finally came to the party with a High 5, bagging five tackle points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the Tamil Thalaivas had registered a 35-29 win. Therefore, the Bulls avenged their defeat. After two close defeats, a win like this would uplift the confidence of the team.

Fans reacted to their win on X.

"Revenge completed🔥 Alireza back to form and confidence boosting game for Sanjay Dhull👌#PKL #BengaluruBulls," a user wrote.
Ad

Below are some more reactions -

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Bengaluru Bulls moved to the fifth position on the table with this win. They have six wins and 12 points from 12 games.

Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to build on the win against the Thalaivas

The Bengaluru Bulls would be relieved to have won a game after two close losses. They will be keen to build on this victory and string a few wins on the trot. However, they have a five-day break before they return to action.

Ad

The Bulls will play the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next clash on Saturday, October 11. At the moment, the Panthers are just a position below the Bulls. They have 12 points as well. The Panthers will play Dabang Delhi in their next match before their clash against the Bulls.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, the Bulls won 28-23. Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to settle scores this time around. However, the Bulls will look to repeat their previous performance and make it two wins over the Panthers this season.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications