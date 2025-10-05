"Revenge completed" - Fans react as Bengaluru Bulls return to winning ways with thrilling victory over Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls returned to winning ways with a thrilling 33-29 win over Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, October 05. The Bulls had lost their last two matches and gained a much-needed victory.

Ad

Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian regained his touch with an impressive display. He scored nine raid points and a tackle point. Akash Shinde put in three raids and picked up four crucial raid points.

However, it was the defense that was key to the Bengaluru Bulls' victory. Deepak Sankar picked up four tackle points. Sanjay Dhull was the star of the show. He finally came to the party with a High 5, bagging five tackle points.

Ad

Trending

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the Tamil Thalaivas had registered a 35-29 win. Therefore, the Bulls avenged their defeat. After two close defeats, a win like this would uplift the confidence of the team.

Fans reacted to their win on X.

"Revenge completed🔥 Alireza back to form and confidence boosting game for Sanjay Dhull👌#PKL #BengaluruBulls," a user wrote.

Karnataka Sports Fans @karnataka_sport Revenge completed🔥 Alireza back to form and confidence boosting game for Sanjay Dhull👌 #PKL #BengaluruBulls

Ad

Below are some more reactions -

Prasad Konti @prasadkonti Bengaluru Bulls win in a thrilling encounter 🔥

Ad

V @RCBianForever Sanjay finally delivered when it matters 🫡

Ad

RONIK.... @RONIKDEY_123 Coach should give Akash Shinde more time. The time Ashish and Ganesh having if the same amount time Akash gets he'll earn more points, atleast will try to score. He scored 4 points in just 2min today. Coach should continued playing him.

Ad

Krishna @SriKrishna1436 Bengaluru Bulls 🐂🔥✊🏻 #Kabaddi #Bengalurubulls

Ad

GODZILL 𝜆⃝̶𝜆̶ 🗡️ @alluaj666 Ali Raza from Iran 🔥 #bengalurubulls

Ad

Bengaluru Bulls moved to the fifth position on the table with this win. They have six wins and 12 points from 12 games.

Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to build on the win against the Thalaivas

The Bengaluru Bulls would be relieved to have won a game after two close losses. They will be keen to build on this victory and string a few wins on the trot. However, they have a five-day break before they return to action.

Ad

The Bulls will play the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next clash on Saturday, October 11. At the moment, the Panthers are just a position below the Bulls. They have 12 points as well. The Panthers will play Dabang Delhi in their next match before their clash against the Bulls.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, the Bulls won 28-23. Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to settle scores this time around. However, the Bulls will look to repeat their previous performance and make it two wins over the Panthers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More