"Revenge completed" - Fans react as Bengaluru Bulls return to winning ways with thrilling victory over Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls returned to winning ways with a thrilling 33-29 win over Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, October 05. The Bulls had lost their last two matches and gained a much-needed victory.
Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian regained his touch with an impressive display. He scored nine raid points and a tackle point. Akash Shinde put in three raids and picked up four crucial raid points.
However, it was the defense that was key to the Bengaluru Bulls' victory. Deepak Sankar picked up four tackle points. Sanjay Dhull was the star of the show. He finally came to the party with a High 5, bagging five tackle points.
The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the Tamil Thalaivas had registered a 35-29 win. Therefore, the Bulls avenged their defeat. After two close defeats, a win like this would uplift the confidence of the team.
Fans reacted to their win on X.
"Revenge completed🔥 Alireza back to form and confidence boosting game for Sanjay Dhull👌#PKL #BengaluruBulls," a user wrote.
Below are some more reactions -
Bengaluru Bulls moved to the fifth position on the table with this win. They have six wins and 12 points from 12 games.
Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to build on the win against the Thalaivas
The Bengaluru Bulls would be relieved to have won a game after two close losses. They will be keen to build on this victory and string a few wins on the trot. However, they have a five-day break before they return to action.
The Bulls will play the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next clash on Saturday, October 11. At the moment, the Panthers are just a position below the Bulls. They have 12 points as well. The Panthers will play Dabang Delhi in their next match before their clash against the Bulls.
The last time these two sides met earlier this season, the Bulls won 28-23. Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to settle scores this time around. However, the Bulls will look to repeat their previous performance and make it two wins over the Panthers this season.