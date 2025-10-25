"Revenge sweetly taken" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers knock defending champions Haryana Steelers out in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs

Jaipur Pink Panthers knocked out defending champions Haryana Steelers in the first Play-in during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs. They beat them 30-27 on Saturday, October 25.
Nitin Kumar Dhankar scored seven raid points. However, it was the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense that put on an impressive show under pressure. Aryan Kumar scored five tackle points. Deepanshu Khatri scored four tackle points while Mohit picked up three.
Shivam Patare scored six raid points for the Haryana Steelers while Vinay picked up four. Neeraj starred with five tackle points. Nonetheless, they fell short in a close contest.
Notably, the Steelers had beaten the Panthers during the semi-final in Season 10. The result was the opposite in the playoff match this time around.
Here is how fans reacted after the game on X:
"Jaipur pink Panther have done .It a planned lose with Patna and a fighting win against Hariyana, Revenge sweetly taken .," a fan wrote.
As a result of the defeat, Haryana Steelers' campaign this season came to an end. They had finished fifth after the league stage with 20 points from 18 matches.
The two teams met once during the group stage. Jaipur Pink Panthers had emerged victorious even then, beating the Steelers 37-36 in an extremely close affair.
Jaipur Pink Panthers progress to Eliminator 1
Jaipur Pink Panthers had a decent run in the league stage under head coach Narender Redhu. They secured a spot in the top eight and finished eighth with 16 points from 18 matches.
The Panthers had lost their last two league stage matches heading into the playoffs. However, they did not let the previous results affect their game during the first Play-in against the Haryana Steelers.
As a result of this victory, they progressed to the first Eliminator. They will face either U Mumba or Patna Pirates. The game will be played on Sunday, October 26.
The Panthers are among the most successful teams in the history of the league. They were the champions during the inaugural edition and won the trophy once again in Season 9. The two-time champions will aim for their third title this season.