"Revenge sweetly taken" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers knock defending champions Haryana Steelers out in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:29 GMT
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1 (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @kuldeep0745,@KLfied_/X)
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1 (Image Credits: PKL & @kuldeep0745,@KLfied_/X)

Jaipur Pink Panthers knocked out defending champions Haryana Steelers in the first Play-in during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs. They beat them 30-27 on Saturday, October 25.

Ad

Nitin Kumar Dhankar scored seven raid points. However, it was the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense that put on an impressive show under pressure. Aryan Kumar scored five tackle points. Deepanshu Khatri scored four tackle points while Mohit picked up three.

Shivam Patare scored six raid points for the Haryana Steelers while Vinay picked up four. Neeraj starred with five tackle points. Nonetheless, they fell short in a close contest.

Notably, the Steelers had beaten the Panthers during the semi-final in Season 10. The result was the opposite in the playoff match this time around.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is how fans reacted after the game on X:

"Jaipur pink Panther have done .It a planned lose with Patna and a fighting win against Hariyana, Revenge sweetly taken 🩷.," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

As a result of the defeat, Haryana Steelers' campaign this season came to an end. They had finished fifth after the league stage with 20 points from 18 matches.

The two teams met once during the group stage. Jaipur Pink Panthers had emerged victorious even then, beating the Steelers 37-36 in an extremely close affair.

Jaipur Pink Panthers progress to Eliminator 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers had a decent run in the league stage under head coach Narender Redhu. They secured a spot in the top eight and finished eighth with 16 points from 18 matches.

Ad

The Panthers had lost their last two league stage matches heading into the playoffs. However, they did not let the previous results affect their game during the first Play-in against the Haryana Steelers.

As a result of this victory, they progressed to the first Eliminator. They will face either U Mumba or Patna Pirates. The game will be played on Sunday, October 26.

The Panthers are among the most successful teams in the history of the league. They were the champions during the inaugural edition and won the trophy once again in Season 9. The two-time champions will aim for their third title this season.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications