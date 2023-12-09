Rohit Kumar PKL Team: Which team is the former Bengaluru Bulls' captain playing for in PKL 2023?

Rohit Kumar is gearing up to make a triumphant return to Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 10). The Panipat-born player known for his fine defensive skills specializes in the left cover position.

Rohit earlier led Bengaluru Bulls to the trophy in the 2016 season and is again set to get back to his former team. For the coming season, the Begaluru franchise has roped him in for a whopping amount of ₹9 lakh.

The 33-year-old left his mark as part of the Patna Pirates franchise in the third season. His relentless attacking style had impressed the experts. Under Rohit's skilled leadership, Patna Pirates clinched their maiden PKL title.

Rohit Kumar's aptitude has not only been limited to leadership skillls but he also earned the esteemed title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season. Bengaluru Bulls picked him up in the auction for the fourth season to strengthen their formidable lineup. Their association has entered into the fifth season, with the defender securing a noteworthy ₹81 lakh deal.

The 33-year-old caught everyone's attention in the fifth season, turning out as the second-highest scorer of the season with an astonishing tally of 231 points in just 22 matches.

For how many PKL teams has Rohit Kumar played?

The defender went on to shine for various PKL teams in the following seasons - Patna Pirates in PKL 3; Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 4-7 and donned Gujarat Giants colours in PKL 9. With PKL 10 on the horizon, the Bulls have not missed a chance to bring him back to their pool of talented players.

Rohit's skills extend beyond PKL as he donned the Indian jersey during the 2016 South Asian Games held in Guwahati and Shillong. Although it was Rohit's first call-up to the national side, he did not fail to inspire. Portraying maturity, he played an important role in earning the gold medal for India.

Rohit Kumar's fans will be eagerly looking forward to his performances as Bengaluru square off against Haryana Steelers on December 9 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.