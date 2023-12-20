Sahil Gulia PKL Team 2023: Which team is Sahil Gulia playing for in PKL 2023?

Sahil Gulia, the left-corner defender, has been playing for Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. The Haryana-born player was picked by the Chennai-based outfit in the PKL auction for season 8 (2021-22) for INR 10 lakh under Category C of domestic players.

Gulia's impressive performance in the defense helped him build the trust of the team management. They have retained him under existing young players (2022-23) and retained young players (2023-24) categories in the past two seasons.

Sahil Gulia played 18 matches for the Thalaivas in PKL 2021-22, accumulating 30 tackle points with a 38% successful tackle rate.

The following season saw a quantum jump, as he posted 57 tackle points in 23 matches, involving four super tackles and two high 5s. He led the charts for Tamil Thalaivas, and overall finished eighth in terms of most points earned by defenders. Gulia was named the joint vice-captain of Tami Thaliavas for season 10 alongside star raider Ajinkya Pawar.

How has Sahil Gulia fared in PKL 2023 so far?

Sahil Gulia has started in all four matches of Tamil Thalaivas in the first half of PKL 2023. The left corner defender has snapped 17 tackle points with two high 5s. He is leveled at the second spot with Sombir of Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Gulia amassed seven points against Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans to propel his team to a two-point victory. He was named the Defender of the day on December 13. He managed to pick up five tackle points in their crushing defeat against U Mumba 46-33.

The 24-year-old didn't have a great start to the season with five unsuccessful tackles in their opener against Dabang Delhi KC.