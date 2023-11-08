Services clinch gold medal by defeating star-studded Haryana in the final of National Games 2023

Services stunned Haryana 35-24 in the final of the National Games 2023 to clinch the gold medal in men's Kabaddi. Services produced a remarkable performance on Wednesday (8 November) to defeat the star-studded Haryana team.

It was a star galore in the men's Kabaddi final at the National Games as numerous Pro Kabaddi stars appeared on the mat from both sides. Haryana had the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Nada, Rajesh Narwal, Mohit Goyat, and Jaideep Dahiya.

Meanwhile, big names including Naveen Kumar, Surjeet Narwal, Manjeet and Arjun Deshwal took charge for Services.

Services took an early lead in the game as their raiders did a wonderful job. As a result, they took an early lead inside the first half, with the scorecard reading 11-8 at a time. With the game slowly slipping out of hands, Haryana brought in Pardeep Narwal as the substitute.

However, Services' defence kept their cool to nullify the Dubki King and tackled him twice. They soon took the game further as they ended the first half with a healthy eight-point lead as the scoreline read 18-10.

Haryana began the second half on a high as the defenders super-tackled Manjeet to earn two points. But Services replied immediately in the next raid by tackling Mohit Goyat.

Haryana tried to come back in the game with a second super-tackle on Manjeet, but Surjeet Narwal tackled Pardeep Narwal to break Haryana's confidence. Haryana's defence kept fighting with super tackles but it wasn't enough as Services inflicted an all-out with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Services' defence was breathing fire to negate Haryana's attack and raiders started to play on the third raid to run down the remaining time. In the end, Haryana had too much to do as Services won the game comfortably 35-24 to win the National Games 2023 gold medal.

Himachal Pradesh win the Kabaddi Women's gold medal in the National Games 2023

It was a tough day for Haryana in Kabaddi as their women's team also finished as the runners-up in the National Games 2023.

Himachal Pradesh Women's Kabaddi team secured the National Games gold medal after defeating Haryana 32-23 in the final.

It is also Himachal Pradesh's successive gold medal in the National Games Women's Kabaddi.