"Shouldn't have gone to tie breaker" - Fans react as U Mumba clinch thrilling win over Haryana Steelers to qualify for Top 8 in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba clinched a thrilling win over Haryana Steelers to qualify for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The game was tied 37-37 with U Mumba winning 7-5 in the tie-breaker.
Sandeep impressed with nine raid points while Ajit Chouhan picked up five raid points. The defenders put up an all-round display. Skipper Sunil Kumar scored four tackle points while Amirmohammad Zafardanesh also picked up four tackle points. Vijay Kumar chipped in with three tackle points.
With this win, they became the fifth team to qualify this season after Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, and Telugu Titans. The Haryana Steelers put up a solid show in the defense.
Captain Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a massive nine tackle points. Sahil Narwal scored six tackle points while Neeraj and Rahul scored two tackle points each. However, their raiders fell short and did not back the defenders' performance.
Fans reacted to the closely contested game on X.
"U Mumba should have won earlier, match shouldn't have gone to tie breaker," a fan tweeted.
Haryana Steelers crashed to a defeat after two consecutive wins. They are sixth with 16 points from as many games. This loss could hurt their qualification chances with just three spots left in the top eight.
Can U Mumba make the top four?
With a top-eight spot sealed, U Mumba will now focus on finishing in the top four. They are fifth on the table with 18 points from 16 matches. With two games remaining, they are in with a chance to make the top four.
They will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas next. Wins in both games will take them to 22 points. Notably, two spots in the top four have been sealed by Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi. Further, the Titans have 20 points with a game remaining. The Bulls have 18 points with two matches left as well.
Therefore, it could come down to a contest between these three teams to grab the two spots in the top four. This was the Mumbai-based franchise's second consecutive win. It would give them confidence at a crucial phase in the league.