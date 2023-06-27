Sunil Kumar named captain of India for Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023, Pawan Sehrawat to be his deputy

Sunil Kumar will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. The tournament will start today with defending champions India set to take on home team Korea in their first match in Busan.

Kumar is yet to reach Busan due to visa issues. Hence, vice-captain Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian team in their first two matches of the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.

Both Pawan Sehrawat and Sunil Kumar have done a great job as captains in the Pro Kabaddi League. While Sehrawat led the Bengaluru Bulls to the playoffs in seasons seven and eight, Kumar guided the Jaipur Pink Panthers to the title in the ninth edition of the league.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team performs under the guidance of Sunil Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat. There are several new faces like Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Naveen Kumar Goyat in the Indian squad for the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.

India will play 2 matches in Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 on Day 1

The Asian Kabaddi Championships will take place from June 27 to 30 in Busan. The first day will feature four matches, with India participating in two of them. Chinese Taipei will take on the last edition's bronze medalists Iran in the first match, followed by a battle between India and Korea, which will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Japan will open their campaign against Hong Kong in the third game. The final match of Day 1 will be between India and Chinese Taipei from 12:30 PM IST. While India will start as the favorites to win against Chinese Taipei, the fixture against Korea will be slightly challenging.

Pawan Sehrawat will stand in as Captain for Day 1 as Sunil Kumar is unavailable for Day 1 of AKC

Korea defeated India in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup group stage. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in AKC 2023.

