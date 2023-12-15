Sunil Kumar PKL Team 2023: Which team is Sunil Kumar playing for in PKL 2023?

Sunil Kumar was retained by defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers for the historic tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

He captained the side in their title-winning run last season and continues to lead the team in PKL 10 as well. The prolific defender played a vital role in guiding the Panthers to their second Pro Kabaddi trophy in season 9. He scored 64 tackle points with an impressive success rate of 58%.

Moreover, he also finished as the fourth-best defender last season. Post his excellent contribution as a defender and impeccable leadership qualities, he was rightly retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final last season. He led from the front, picking up a crucial High 5 and ending with a total of six points in the match. Jaipur will certainly hope for their skipper to come good this season and as they aim to defend their title.

Which teams has Sunil Kumar played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Sunil Kumar's journey from entering the Pro Kabaddi League to captaining Jaipur Pink Panthers in a title-winning season has all but been inspiring.

He has represented three teams and the Jaipur Pink Panthers is his third PKL franchise. Sunil began his journey with the Patna Pirates before spending four seasons with Gujarat Giants. This is his second season with Jaipur.

Hailing from Sonipat District in Haryana, the 27-year-old defender first burst onto the scene after winning the Junior Nationals in 2015 and 2016. His efforts paid off as he was signed by three-time champions Patna Pirates in 2016 for the fourth PKL season.

While the Pirates went on to win the title, Sunil featured in only one game. However, he shifted his base to the Gujarat Giants the following season, where he scored 57 tackle points and announced himself in the Pro Kabaddi League.

His stint continued with Gujarat for season 6 as well, which is also his best PKL season to date. He racked up 76 tackle points, finishing as the fourth-best defender. The defender continued for Gujarat for the next two seasons as well, scoring 46 and 38 tackle points respectively.

After spending four seasons with the Giants, Sunil moved to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 9, right away leading them to their second Pro Kabaddi trophy.

He comes in with immense PKL experience, having played 118 matches to date. Jaipur's skipper has 293 tackle points to his name with 19 Super Tackles, 17 High 5s, and a success rate of 50%.