Surender Gill PKL Team 2023: Which team is Surender Gill playing for in PKL 2023?

Seasoned Kabaddi player, Surender Gill is currently playing for UP Yoddhas in the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). This is, in fact, his fourth consecutive season for the Yoddhas.

The star raider has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing season of the PKL. Gill is just one point away from Maninder Singh, who, currently, has the most raid points to his name.

With 60 raid points to his name in just five matches, Surender Gill has set his intentions quite clear ahead of a long season. His incredible performance has also helped the team garner two wins in five matches, with one game resulting in a draw.

The captain of the current UP Yoddhas team, Pardeep Narwal, hasn’t lived up to his potential yet. However, Surender Gill's level-headed attitude helped his team start well this season.

Gill made his PKL debut for UP Yoddhas in 2019

Surender Gill played his first match in the Pro Kabaddi League for UP Yoddhas in the 2019 season. He made his debut for Yoddhas at a time when prominent raiders such as Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, etc. were already present in the team.

Despite that, Gill was presented with a chance, and he ended up playing 18 matches and managed to accumulate 89 points.

He has played a total of four seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League, all with the Yoddhas. His breakthrough season came in 2021, where he amassed 198 points in just 23 matches, boasting 39% successful raids.

The following season, he turned up for Yoddhas in 14 games, accumulating 145 points, with 47% successful raids. .

In the ongoing season, he has made a brilliant start and already has 60 points to his name in five games. It will be interesting to see if he can carry on his form throughout the season and help his team lift the PKL trophy.