Surinder Singh PKL Team 2023: Which team is Surinder playing for in PKL 2023?

Veteran Kabaddi star defender, Surinder Singh, is leading U Mumba in the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Under his captaincy, the team is doing quite well, having won four matches out of six. U Mumba currently find themselves at number six on the points table but would be keen to climb up the ladder.

However, the team would expect more out of Surinder Singh’s performance. This season, he has managed to garner 14 points in 6 matches at a tackle strike rate of 44 percent. He has made a total of 32 tackles this season.

Ahead of the 2023 season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Surinder Singh was retained as captain of the team despite the team finishing ninth in the previous season. Besides, the franchise named two vice-captains of the side, namely Mahender Singh and Rinku HC.

Surinder Singh took his first steps in PKL for U Mumba in 2017

Surinder Singh made his PKL debut for U Mumba in the 2017 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He played 22 matches and earned 58 points with a tackle strike rate of 38 percent. U Mumba retained him for the following season, with Singh living up to the expectations.

The star defender managed to accumulate 62 points with a tackle strike rate of 49 percent. In his third consecutive season for U Mumba, Surinder Singh played 24 matches but could only secure 58 points with a tackle strike rate of 41 percent.

Telugu Titans trusted in his abilities and bought him in the 2021 season. However, Singh couldn’t deliver as he only accumulated 32 points with a dismal strike rate of 29 percent.

Surinder Singh went back to lead U Mumba in the 2022 season and his performance on the mat improved as well. He played 12 matches last season and scored 36 points with a tackle strike rate of 53 percent. However, the team finished at the ninth spot on the points table.