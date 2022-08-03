"Take burden of captaincy off him" - Anup Kumar gives a suggestion to franchises before they bid for Fazel Atrachali at Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar has offered a suggestion to all 12 franchises ahead of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022. In Anup's view, the team that ends up signing Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali should not name him their captain.

Anup thinks that Fazel is an excellent player who is not able to play to his full potential when he has the burden of the captaincy. During an appearance on the Star Sports show 'Total KBD - Auction Special', Anup said:

"Fazel’s performances have been severely impacted with the role of captaincy. Take the burden of captaincy off him and he will be a much better player who is able to focus on his game and win his team matches."

Fazel Atrachali's statistics back up what Anup said about his performance. In season eight, when Fazel led U Mumba, he scored only 51 tackle points in 22 matches. His tackle success rate was around 41%.

Back in season four, when the Sultan played for Patna Pirates under the captaincy of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, he aggregated 60 tackle points in 14 matches. His tackle success rate was 62%.

Vikash Kandola is a game changer: Anup Kumar praises youngster ahead of Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022

The Haryana Steelers surprisingly released their captain Vikash Kandola ahead of the Pro Kabaddi auction 2022. Anup Kumar opined that Vikash will be in demand at the auction this weekend because he knows how to perform well under pressure. He said:

“Vikash Kandola is a game changer. The number of times he has changed the outcome of games last season is a testament to his performances. He is a great defender as well."

The 2022 Pro Kabaddi auction will start the day after tomorrow at 6:30 PM IST. It will be exciting to see which teams sign Vikash Khandola and Fazel Atrachali.

