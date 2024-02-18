TAM vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 126

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will meet in the 126th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Panchkula on Sunday, February 18.

This is the final game of the season for both teams. Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win eight matches while suffering thirteen defeats so far and gathering 46 points. They have won just one out of their last five outings, losing four.

Bengal Warriors are seventh with nine victories and ten losses from 21 matches. The Warriors have three wins and two losses in their last five fixtures. They have won nine matches and suffered ten defeats so far.

With both teams keen to sign off on a winning note, this is expected to be a cracking contest. Ahead of the clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and BEN in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors have played each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi. Bengal Warriors have dominated with ten wins as compared to just two by the Thalaivas.

Bengal Warriors emerged victorious the last time these two teams faced each other earlier this season.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

The last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Both teams have a win apiece as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between them are concerned.

The last time they met earlier this season, Bengal Warriors ended up on the winning side. Captain Maninder Singh led from the front with 16 points while Shubham Shinde (11) and Nitin Kumar (7) also supported their captain well. '

Their last encounter in Season 9 was won by the Tamil Thalaivas. Narender (13 points), Ajinkya Pawar (7 points), and Sagar (5 points) were the top scorers for the Thalaivas.

In their reverse fixture last season, Maninder Singh scored 19 points while Deepak Hooda bagged 11 for the Warriors. Narender picked up 15 points for the Thalaivas while Ajinkya Pawar also scored 9 points.

Here's a summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (48) beat TAM (38) by 10 points, December 10, 2023. TAM (35) beat BEN (30) by 5 points, November 21, 2022. BEN (41) tied TAM (41), November 2, 2022.