TAM vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 3

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to take on Dabang Delhi in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Sunday, December 03, in Ahmedabad.

This will be the opening match of the season for both teams. With a quest to clinch the PKL 10 title, Delhi and Tamil will be eager to start well. Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi have some exciting players in their ranks, making this a thrilling encounter.

That said, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi enjoy a 5-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams have faced each other eight times so far in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. Delhi have emerged victorious on five occasions, while the Thalaivas have managed to win just a solitary match against their counterparts. Two matches ended in a tie.

Dabang Delhi have had the better of Tamil Thalaivas, having dominated against them in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Naveen Kumar-led side will look to continue their successful run against the Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas have lots of catching up to do. They will be eager to close in on the difference and register a win against Delhi.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 1

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League matches

Interestingly, both Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi have won one game each in the last three encounters, while the other ended in a tie. In the most recent game, raiders from both teams went all guns blazing. Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar picked up 15 raid points, while Narender registered 14 raid points for the Thalaivas, as the match ended in a tie.

In the game before, Tamil Thalaivas rode on Narender's brilliance to beat Dabang Delhi. He picked up as many as 23 raid points in that match. Both these matches were played in the last season.

Finally, their last meeting in Season 8 saw Dabang Delhi register a narrow one-point victory over the Thalaivas. Naveen was the star of the show with 13 raid points to his name.

Here's a summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (37) tied with TAM (37), on November 30, 2022. TAM (49) beat DEL (39) by 10 points, on December 30, 2022. DEL (32) beat TAM (31) by 1 point, on February 12, 2022.