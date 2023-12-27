TAM vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 44

Tamil Thalaivas will face Gujarat Giants in the 44th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, December 27, in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas have won two and lost five of their seven matches so far this season. Currently placed 11th, the Thalaivas need to pick themselves up and perform consistently if they are to climb up the table.

Gujarat Giants have had a decent run thus far, winning four and losing three of their seven matches. The Giants are currently fourth in the table and will be looking to build on their victory over UP Yoddhas in their previous outing.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and GUJ in PKL:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants have faced each other eight times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Gujarat Giants have won four out of these eight matches, while the Tamil Thalaivas have recorded three wins. One encounter between these sides ended in a tie.

Gujarat will be keen to build on their slender lead. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas will want to draw level the head-to-head record with a victory on Wednesday.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between these sides, there is nothing to differentiate them. Both teams have won a game each, playing out a tied contest as well.

Their most recent meeting last season saw the Tamil Thalaivas beat the Giants by a close margin. Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (12 points) did the bulk of the scoring for the Thalaivas.

In their other match in season 9, the result was tied. Rakesh picked up 13 points for Gujarat, while Narender claimed 10 points for the Thalaivas.

Gujarat Giants defeated the Thalaivas during their last meeting in season 8. Mahendra Rajput was the top-scorer with 10 points for the Giants.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (42) beat GUJ (39) by 3 points, November 27, 2022. GUJ (31) tied TAM (31), October 8, 2022. GUJ (43) beat TAM (33) by 10 points, February 18, 2022.