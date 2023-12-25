TAM vs HAR head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 41

Tamil Thalaivas are up against Haryana Steelers in the 41st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Monday, December 25, in Chennai.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Tamil Thalaivas so far this season. They have only managed to win two matches while losing four.

On the contrary, the Haryana Steelers are in tremendous form. They have four wins out of their six matches, having lost only two games. Moreover, they are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Tamil Thalaivas are struggling while the Haryana Steelers carry momentum on their side coming into this contest.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and HAR in PKL:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers have come face-to-face nine times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

Haryana Steelers have the upper hand, having beaten the Thalaivas four times out of these nine clashes.

The Thalaivas have only managed to win two games against the Steelers. They do not have a successful record against the Steelers.

Three contests between the two sides have ended in a tie as well.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 4

Matches tied - 3

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

All of the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers have been one-sided affairs in favor of the Steelers.

The Steelers have won all three of these matches, dominating the Thalaivas. They registered a massive victory in their most recent meeting in Season 9. Sushil picked up 12 points while Rakesh Narwal scored eight points for the Steelers.

Their other game last season was a low-scoring affair, where Manjeet bagged eight points in Haryana's victory.

In their last meeting in season 8, it was the Steelers who came out on top. Manjeet picked up 10 points while Ajinkya Pawar scored 8 for the Thalaivas. However, Ashish stole the show with 16 points for the Haryana Steelers, helping them get past the line.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (61) beat TAM (38) by 23 points, December 10, 2022. HAR (27) beat TAM (22) by 5 points, October 11, 2022. HAR (37) beat TEL (29) by 8 points, February 8, 2022.