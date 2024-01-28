TAM vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 94

The Tamil Thalaivas and the U Mumba will square off in the 94th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture on Sunday, January 28, in Patna.

The Tamil Thalaivas have won four out of their last five games, with three consecutive victories in their last three matches, including a scintillating win over the Telugu Titans in their previous clash.

However, they are placed 10th with six victories and nine defeats. Having reignited their campaign, they will look to carry the momentum forward.

On the other hand, the U Mumba are winless in their last five games and have lost three matches on the trot. With six wins and seven defeats, they will be under pressure to return to winning ways as the final stages of the league matches come closer.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and MUM in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

The Tamil Thalaivas and the U Mumba have met each other 10 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The U Mumba have dominated this battle with seven wins as compared to just two victories for the Thalaivas. Both teams have played out a tied match as well.

U Mumba also beat the Thalaivas when they met earlier this season. Given their current form, the Thalaivas will certainly look to avenge their defeat.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches won by U Mumba - 7

Matches with no result - 1

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Another stat in favor of Mumba is the fact that they have won two of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between these two teams.

When they met earlier this season, Guman Singh (11 points) and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (10 points), played major roles in U Mumba's comfortable victory.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw the Tamil Thalaivas put up a complete team effort to beat the U Mumba. Sagar scored eight points while Narender (7 points), Ajinkya Pawar, and Sahil Gulia (5 points each) also made key contributions.

Guman Singh (12 points), Ashish (10 points), and Jai Bhagwan (8 points) led U Mumba to victory in their other clash last season.

Here’s a summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (46) beat TAM (33) by 13 points, December 17, 2023

TAM (34) beat MUM (20) by 14 points, November 22, 2022

MUM (39) beat TAM (32) by 7 points, October 14, 2022