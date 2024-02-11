TAM vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 115

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan clash in the 115th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter on Sunday, February 11, in Kolkata.

Tamil Thalaivas bounced back with a win in their last game against the UP Yoddhas. They have three victories in their last five matches and are in decent form. The Thalaivas have eight wins and eleven defeats from 19 matches. However, they will face a stern challenge against Puneri Paltan.

Having already qualified for the playoffs, Puneri Paltan continues to remain unbeaten in their last five matches. They clinched another solid win over the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing. Puneri Paltan continues to fight for the top spot and are in impeccable form.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and PUN in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan have come face-to-face ten times in Pro Kabaddi. Puneri Paltan have five wins as compared to three wins for the Thalaivas. Both teams have also played out a couple of tied matches.

When they met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan walked away with a close victory. They will certainly look to complete the double over the Thalaivas.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 5

Matches with no result - 2

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have emerged victorious in all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against Tamil Thalaivas.

Earlier this season, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (8 points), Gaurav Khatri (6 points), and Aslam Inamdar (5 points) helped Puneri Paltan clinch a close win.

The two teams met in the second semi-final last season where Puneri Paltan edged past the Thalaivas by just two points. Pankaj Mohite top-scored with 16 points, finding vital support from Mohammad Nabibakhsh (6 points), Gaurav Khatri and Akash Shinde (4 points apiece).

In their other meeting last season, Pune pulled off another tight game. Akash Shinde starred with 10 points while Aslam Inamdar (6 points) and Fazel Atrachali (5 points) provided him with able support.

Here’s a summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (29) beat TAM (26) by 3 points, January 7, 2024

PUN (39) beat TAM (37) by 2 points, December 15, 2022

PUN (35) beat TAM (34) by 1 point, November 9, 2022