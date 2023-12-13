TAM vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 21

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Telugu Titans in Match No. 21 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, December 13, in Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas have a win and a defeat from two games in PKL 10 so far. They are placed eleventh in the points table and have failed to make an ideal start to their campaign.

Speaking of the Telugu Titans, they are struggling at the very bottom of the table. They are now the only team this season yet to win a match, having lost all three of their matches.

This will be a crucial encounter as both sides languish at the bottom-most spots in the table. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and TEL in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have gone up against each other 12 times in PKL history. The battle between both sides has been closely contested.

Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win six out of these twelve matches against the Titans. On the other hand, the Titans have come out on top on five occasions. Only one match between both sides has ended in a tied result.

In search of their first win in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10, the Titans will look to even their head-to-head record against the Thalaivas.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 6

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Tamil Thalaivas have dominated the last three meetings between the two sides. They have managed to win all three matches and have a great record against the Titans in the recent past.

The Titans have failed to beat the Thalaivas in their last three Pro Kabaddi encounters.

Their most recent meeting in season 9 resulted in a thumping victory for the Thalaivas. Ajinkya Pawar scored a massive 20 points while Narender also picked up 10 points for the Thalaivas.

In their other meeting last season, Ajinkya once again emerged as the top-scorer for the Thalaivas with 12 points. Sagar picked up eight points for them as well. Siddharth Desai fought hard for the Titans scoring 14 points.

Their last meeting in season 8 was another convincing win for the Thalaivas.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (52) beat TEL (24) by 28 points, December 03, 2022. TAM (39) beat TEL (31) by 8 points, November 05, 2022. TAM (43) beat TEL (25) by 18 points, February 03, 2022.