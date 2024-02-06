TAM vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 108

Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will clash against each other in the 108th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Tuesday, February 6, in Delhi.

Tamil Thalaivas crashed to yet another loss, facing their second consecutive defeat in as many games. They now have seven victories and eight losses in all, which puts them in a difficult position.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas finally managed to end their losing streak with a dominating win over U Mumba. They now have four losses and a win in their last five games. UP remains eleventh with just four wins and twelve defeats.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and UP in PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 14 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have given each other a tough time as the Thalaivas have six wins as compared to five by the Yoddhas. Three games between the two teams have ended in ties.

Tamil Thalaivas registered a crushing victory against the Yoddhas when they last met earlier this season.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 6

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi games

Tamil Thalaivas have won all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two sides.

When they met earlier this season, a complete effort from Narender (14 points), Sagar (6 points), Ajinkya Pawar, and Sahil Gulia (5 points each) led the Thalaivas to a dominating win.

The two met in the second eliminator last season which was a thriller that the Thalaivas as the game went down to the five extra raids after being tied. Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) starred for the Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas pulled off another convincing win in their other meeting last season. It was Narender (10 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (9 points) who took responsibility once again with able support from Arpit Saroha (5 points) and Himanshu (4 points).

Here's a summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (46) beat UP (27) by 19 points, January 10, 2024 TAM (36) (6) beat UP (36) (4) by 2 points, December 13, 2022 TAM (43) beat UP (28) by 15 points, December 7, 2022