Tamil Thalaivas reveal shocking reason for releasing Pawan Sehrawat from PKL 2025 squad; release statement

Tamil Thalaivas have released their captain Pawan Sehrawat from their Pro Kabaddi 2025 squad. The Chennai-based franchise released a statement about Pawan's future on social media. Pawan Sehrawat was mysteriously absent from Tamil Thalaivas' social media posts after they reached Jaipur for the second leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Hi-Flier led the team in their three matches of the Vizag leg, where the team recorded one win and two defeats.When the Thalaivas took the mat against the Bengal Warriorz on September 12, Arjun Deshwal captained the team, while Pawan's name missing from the squad. In a now-deleted post, the Thalaivas announced that Pawan has been released due to 'disciplinary reasons'.&quot;Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. The decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team's code of conduct,&quot; the statement read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPawan has not shared anything on social media yet. In fact, a week has passed since Pawan shared anything with his followers on Instagram. It will be interesting to see how the superstar kabaddi player reacts to his franchise's decision.Arjun Deshwal likely to continue as Tamil Thalaivas' captain after Pawan Sehrawat's releaseIn Pawan's absence, star raider Arjun Deshwal stepped up and captained the Tamil Thalaivas against the Bengal Warriorz in the match played on September 12. Deshwal led the Chennai-based franchise from the front by scoring 17 points, helping the team record an easy win over Bengal.Since Arjun has captained the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the past as well, the Thalaivas may prefer handing over the reins of the team to him on a full-time basis soon. The Thalaivas will be in action against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 16 at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium.