Tamil Thalaivas reveal shocking reason for releasing Pawan Sehrawat from PKL 2025 squad; release statement

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:40 GMT
Pawan Sehrawat is no longer a part of Tamil Thalaivas (Image: Instagram/pawan_sehrawat)
Pawan Sehrawat is no longer a part of Tamil Thalaivas (Image: Instagram/pawan_sehrawat)

Tamil Thalaivas have released their captain Pawan Sehrawat from their Pro Kabaddi 2025 squad. The Chennai-based franchise released a statement about Pawan's future on social media.

Ad

Pawan Sehrawat was mysteriously absent from Tamil Thalaivas' social media posts after they reached Jaipur for the second leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Hi-Flier led the team in their three matches of the Vizag leg, where the team recorded one win and two defeats.

When the Thalaivas took the mat against the Bengal Warriorz on September 12, Arjun Deshwal captained the team, while Pawan's name missing from the squad. In a now-deleted post, the Thalaivas announced that Pawan has been released due to 'disciplinary reasons'.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. The decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team's code of conduct," the statement read.
Ad

Pawan has not shared anything on social media yet. In fact, a week has passed since Pawan shared anything with his followers on Instagram. It will be interesting to see how the superstar kabaddi player reacts to his franchise's decision.

Arjun Deshwal likely to continue as Tamil Thalaivas' captain after Pawan Sehrawat's release

In Pawan's absence, star raider Arjun Deshwal stepped up and captained the Tamil Thalaivas against the Bengal Warriorz in the match played on September 12. Deshwal led the Chennai-based franchise from the front by scoring 17 points, helping the team record an easy win over Bengal.

Since Arjun has captained the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the past as well, the Thalaivas may prefer handing over the reins of the team to him on a full-time basis soon. The Thalaivas will be in action against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 16 at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vinay Chhabria
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications