Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal picks his best moments from Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:32 GMT
Arjun Deshwal in action (Image Credits: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal picked his best moments from the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025. They had a mixed run at home with two wins and as many defeats from four games. He named two memorable moments during their home leg this season.

During their first match of the Chennai leg against U Mumba, a fan breached the security and came onto the mat to touch Arjun Deshwal's feet. While this is a common sight in cricket, it had never happened in Kabaddi before.

"There two best moments in Chennai. The best moment was when a fan came to me from the stands. That was the best moment for me and for Kabaddi. The other best moment was scoring 26 (raid) points against Patna," he said. (via Pro Kabaddi Instagram)
In their final game in Chennai against Patna Pirates, Tamil Thaliavas registered a dominating 56-37 win. Arjun Deshwal put up his career-best performance, scoring 26 raid points. He also opened up about the fans' support.

"There is no account of it. I had never thought in my life that I would ever get so much love and support in Chennai. It was amazing and I got a lot of happiness," he expressed.
Arjun has been among the top raiders so far this season. Moreover, he has emerged among the best raiders in the tournament over the last few years. Arjun overtook Pawan Sehrawat this season and is now the third-highest raid-point scorer overall in the history of the league. He has 1383 raid points from 132 games and is only behind Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal.

A disappointing end for Tamil Thalaivas despite Arjun Deshwal's brilliance

While Arjun Deshwal had a memorable season personally, it has not been the case for Tamil Thalaivas. At one point, they were among the firm contenders for a top-eight finish. However, things went south for the Thalailvas.

In their final league stage game against Bengal Warriorz, they suffered a 1-point loss. It was their fifth consecutive defeat. Arjun Deshwal once again showed his brilliance with 20 raid points, albeit in vain. They ended the league stage with 12 points from 18 games.

The Thalaivas are ninth on the table. Their qualification chances seem as good as over at the moment. Arjun ended with 209 raid points, including 11 Super 10s.

Edited by Rishab Vm
