TEL vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 123

Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns in the 123rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter in Panchkula on Friday, February 16.

Telugu Titans suffered yet another loss in their last match against the Patna Pirates. They have been extremely poor this season, enduring 18 defeats while having just two wins to their name. The Titans have lost all of their last five games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have won 14 matches and lost and tied three games apiece. They have three wins in their last five clashes. The defending champions have two matches to go and will aim to finish as table toppers.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and JAI in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 18 Pro Kabaddi League matches against each other. The Pink Panthers have emerged victorious on nine occasions whereas the Titans are not far behind, having won eight games.

When they met earlier this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched a close victory over the Titans.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 8

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against Telugu Titans.

Earlier this season, Jaipur edged past the Titans in a close encounter. Arjun Deshwal emerged as the top-scorer for Jaipur with 14 points while defenders Reza Mirbagheri (5) and Ankush (3) made vital contributions.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Jaipur script a dominating win. Arjun Deshwal once again stole the show with his 18-point display. Ankush also put up a fine show, scoring 6 points.

In their reverse fixture last season, Jaipur registered an even bigger victory. Arjun (12 points), Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Sahul Kumar (7 points), and Ankush (5 points) all contributed, making it a complete team effort from the Pink Panthers.

Here's a summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (38) beat TEL (35) by 3 points, January 12, 2024. JAI (48) beat TEL (28) by 20 points, November 28, 2022. JAI (51) beat TEL (27) by 24 points, October 22, 2022.