TEL vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 47

Telugu Titans lock horns with U Mumba in the 47th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, December 30, in Noida.

Telugu Titans are reeling at the bottom of the table as they continue to struggle this season. They have managed to win just one game, having lost six matches. The Titans will need a collective effort to turn things around.

Looking at U Mumba, they are on a roll, having secured three consecutive wins coming into this clash. The former PKL champions have managed four victories and two losses from their six outings so far.

U Mumba will aim for their fourth win in a row while the Titans battle for survival. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and MUM in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and U Mumba have faced off 16 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Former champions U Mumba lead the head-to-head.

U Mumba have emerged victorious nine times out of these 16 matches. On the other hand, the Pawan Sehrawat-led Titans have beaten Mumbai only five times. Both teams have played out a couple of tied matches as well.

U Mumba will be keen to further extend their lead while the Titans have catching up to do.

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 5

Matches won by U Mumba - 9

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

As far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two sides go, U Mumba have been the dominant team. They have won two matches whereas the Titans have just one win in this period.

Their most recent meeting last season resulted in a triumph for the Titans. Siddharth Desai led their charge, picking up nine points.

In their other match in season 9, U Mumba scripted a close victory. Siddharth amassed 18 points for the Titans. However, his efforts went in vain as Mumbai put up an all-round show with Ashish scoring the most points for them (12).

Their last meeting in season 8 was also a win for U Mumba. Abhishek Singh was the star of the show, picking up 15 points in the game.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TEL (32) beat MUM (26) by 6 points, November 19, 2022. MUM (40) beat TEL (37) by 3 points, November 2, 2022. MUM (42) beat TEL (35) by 7 points, January 22, 2022.