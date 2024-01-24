TEL vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 88

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will square off in the 88th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, January 24, in Hyderabad.

There has been no significant change in the home team's fortunes as they remain at the bottom of the points table. The Titans have just two wins and thirteen defeats from fifteen matches. They will be keen to end their home leg on a winning note.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have shown fine form, winning their last two games. However, they are still placed tenth with five victories and nine losses so far. It will be interesting to see if the Thalaivas can make it a hat-trick of wins on Wednesday.

Ahead of the final game of the Hyderabad leg, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and TAM in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas have played 13 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. With seven wins, the Thalaivas hold a slight edge as the Titans only have five wins to their name. Both teams have also played out a tied contest.

Tamil Thalaivas will be confident as they beat the Titans when the teams met earlier this season. Telugu Titans will be keen to avenge their loss.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 5

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 7

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

The Thalaivas have won all three of the most recent encounters between these two teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

In their clash earlier this season, Tamil Thalaivas won a close battle as Narender (10 points) and Sahil Gulia (7 points) put up key performances.

When the two teams last met in season 9, the Thalaivas registered a thumping victory. Leading the side, Ajinkya Pawar picked up a massive 20 points while Narender scored 10 points as well.

Their other meeting last season saw Ajinkya Pawar (12 points) and Sagar (8 points) star for the Thalaivas in yet another triumph.

Here's a summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (38) beat TEL (36) by 2 points, December 13, 2023 TAM (52) beat TEL (24) by 28 points, December 3, 2022 TAM (39) beat TEL (31) by 8 points, November 5, 2022