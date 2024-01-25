Telugu Titans become the 1st team to be eliminated from PKL 10 after crushing defeat against Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans suffered their 14th defeat of PKL 10 last night (January 24) in their final home match of the season against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Titans lost the 'Rivalry Week' game by 29-54 to end their home leg on a disappointing note at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The Titans only have 16 points in their account after 16 matches. They have managed only two wins this season. Their score difference of -172 is the worst among all 12 teams participating in the competition.

Even if the Telugu Titans win all of their remaining six league matches by big margins, they will not finish in the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Titans currently have 16 points. If they win their remaining fixtures, they can reach a maximum of 46 points.

Ten teams already have 35 or more points in PKL 10. With each team having at least seven to eight league matches remaining, it is mathematically impossible that at least six of them will not finish with a minimum of 47 points.

In the last three seasons, the team that finished sixth in the standings had at least 63 points in their account. Hence, it is improbable that the Titans will qualify.

Telugu Titans can spoil the party of other teams in Pro Kabaddi 2023 now

While the Titans have a negligible chance of qualifying for the PKL 10 playoffs, they have an opportunity to take other teams out of the competition along with them. The Pawan Sehrawat-led outfit will rest for a few days and return to the mat against Puneri Paltan on January 30.

Their other five fixtures are against Dabang Delhi KC (February 3), Bengal Warriors (February 10), Patna Pirates (February 13), Jaipur Pink Panthers (February 16) and U Mumba (February 20). Telugu Titans fans will hope that their team avoids a wooden spoon finish by winning a few of their remaining games.