Telugu Titans head coach discloses why Pawan Kumar Sehrawat didn’t play against U Mumba in PKL 2023 

Telugu Titans head coach Srinivasreddy revealed why their star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat missed their last game against U Mumba on Saturday at Noida Indoor stadium, Noida.

While addressing the media after the match, Titans’ head coach stated that Sehrawat was suffering from an injury and, thus, had to sit out for the clash against U Mumba.

“We had some injury concerns in the team and one of them is Pawan Sehrawat. Hopefully, we will see him soon back on the mat,” Head coach of Telugu Titans, L Srinivas Reddy confirmed in the post-match press conference.

In the absence of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the Telugu Titans failed to give a tough fight, let alone win the match against U Mumba. They were hammered by the opposition 34-52 and, thereby, suffered their seventh defeat this season.

With only a solitary win in eight matches, Telugu Titans find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table. Besides, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat’s injury should only diminish any hopes of making a comeback.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has the third-most raid points in PKL 2023

Despite the team not doing well, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has secured 76 raid points in seven games. He is only behind the likes of Surender Gill and Maninder Singh.

Ahead of the PKL 2023 auction, Telugu Titans broke their bank to acquire the services of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a record-breaking sum of Rs. 2.60 crores. With that, he also became the most expensive player in the tournament’s history.

Despite securing raid points consistently, the Titans haven’t been able to make an impact on the mat due to a lack of support from the other members. In his absence, Robin Chaudhary and Rajnish shared the raiding responsibilities. While the former secured 7 points, Rajnish finished with 8 points in the match.

Telugu Titans’ defense, however, couldn’t provide any support. The likes of Ajit Pawar (1), Hamid Nader (3), and Sandeep Dhull (3) combined to score 7 points between them.

Telugu Titans are slated to play their next match against Puneri Paltans on Monday at Noida Indoor Stadium.