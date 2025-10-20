"Telugu Titans might just make history" - Rahul Chaudhari's huge prediction amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

Former Telugu Titans' star Rahul Chaudhari made a huge prediction amid Pro Kabaddi 2025. He was in attendance during the clash between the Titans and Gujarat Giants on Sunday, October 19.Telugu Titans beat the Giants 30-25. Rahul Chaudhari reckoned that the way the Titans have been performing this year, they could be on their path to create history. The former star reflected that the team could go on to win the trophy under head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda.&quot;I feel the way the current scenario is going, Telugu Titans might just make history. They are creeping up slowly like a tortoise and I feel that 100%, under Krishan Hooda's coaching and Bharat Hooda's raiding, there are two Hoodas' so they can do one plus one and win the trophy,&quot; he said. (via Pro Kabaddi)Notably, Rahul Chaudhari was with the Titans from the inaugural Pro Kabaddi season in 2014. He played for them till the sixth season. When the Titans last qualified in Season four, he played a massive role, scoring 146 raid points.Rahul has been among the top performers in the history of the league. He amassed 1045 raid points from 154 matches with 42 Super 10s.Telugu Titans will eye maiden Pro Kabaddi trophyTelugu Titans qualified for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They made it to the playoffs for the first time since Season 4. The Titans are currently third on the table with 20 points from 17 games. With one more match to go in the league stage, they will aim to win and finish in the top four.The Titans would be eager to make Rahu Chaudhari's prediction come true. They have never won the title in the history of the league. The team has performed incredibly well under Krishan Kumar Hooda. Moreover, skipper Vijay Malik has led from the front.He has scored 140 raid points from 17 games. The skipper has been supported well by star raider Bharat Hooda. Bharat has impressed this season with 157 raid points. In the defense, Ankit and Shubham Shinde have done well with 42 tackle points each. Ajit Pawar has also chipped in with 32 tackle points.