Telugu Titans name Ravinder Pahal as new captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Telugu Titans have named defender Ravinder Pahal as their new captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. Pahal was one of the new players signed by the Titans at this year's PKL Auction.

The Titans had a horrendous season eight, where they finished last on the PKL points table, registering only one victory. Rohit Kumar and Siddharth Desai were members of the leadership group last season.

While the Telugu Titans still have Siddharth Desai in the squad, they have opted to hand the team's reins to Ravinder Pahal. Announcing their new captain ahead of PKL 9, the Titans wrote on Instagram:

"Meeru anukunnadhi correct boss. Ravinder Pahal, AKA THE HAWK, is this season's Telugu Titans captain."

Pahal is one of the most successful defenders in Pro Kabaddi League's history. Playing in the right corner position, he has scored 338 tackle points in 120 matches. His average successful tackles per match is 2.82, while his tackle success rate is 45%.

Fans should note that Pahal has recorded 23 High 5s in his PKL career so far. Nicknamed 'The Hawk', he has also executed 19 super tackles.

Can Ravinder Pahal lead the Telugu Titans to their first-ever PKL championship?

Pahal has a ton of PKL experience under his belt, having been a part of the competition since the inaugural season. He was the most successful defender in season two, but he did not have a great outing last season with the Gujarat Giants.

Due to fitness issues, Pahal could only play eight matches for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, scoring 12 points. It will be interesting to see if he can remain fit throughout the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season and lead the Telugu Titans to their first championship.

Will Telugu Titans win Pro Kabaddi 2022? Share your views in the comments box below.

