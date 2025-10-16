"Telugu Titans never really showed up tonight" - Fans react as Titans crash to second consecutive defeat against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans suffered their second consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They lost 26-33 to U Mumba on Thursday, October 16. The Titans have lost back-to-back games after having won five in a row.
Skipper Vijay Malik fought by scoring nine raid points. However, it was not enough to help them win. Bharat Hooda scored just five raid points. It was a disappointing performance from him as he has been in great form this season.
U Mumba put up an all-round performance. It was a much-needed win for them after a defeat in their last match. Ajit Chouhan scored eight raid points. Sandeep scored four raid points. Rinku (four tackle points), Parvesh Bhainswal (three tackle points), Sunil Kumar and Vijay Kumar (two tackle points each) played as a unit in the defense.
Here is how the fans reacted after the Telugu Titans' loss against U Mumba.
"Telugu Titans never really showed up tonight. Disappointing game against U Mumba. #ProKabaddi," a fan wrote on X.
U Mumba remained in fifth position with this win. They now have 16 points from 15 matches. U Mumba are well in contention for a top-eight finish. They will aim to push for a top-four finish as well.
Telugu Titans will aim to return to winning ways
Telugu Titans have failed to carry the momentum from their five consecutive wins. They have lost two back-to-back games at a crucial stage of the tournament. The Titans remained third with 16 points from 15 matches.
They have three games remaining. It will be crucial for the the Titans to return to winning ways in their next match. They will be up against table toppers Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 18. Puneri Paltan are unbeaten in their last five matches. It will be a difficult ask for the Titans to beat them, coming on the back of successive defeats.
However, a win against the table toppers is just what they need to regain confidence towards the business end. Their other two games are against the Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers. They will have to win all three for a top-four finish.