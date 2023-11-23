Telugu Titans schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Telugu Titans for PKL 10

Telugu Titans will be up against the Gujarat Giants in the season opener of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The opening encounter of PKL Season 10 will be held at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The Hyderabad-based club will host their home leg between January 19 and 24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Telugu Titans' schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Telugu Titans' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 2: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Match 1 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 6: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Match 8 -The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 9: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Match 15 -Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 21 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Match 26 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 22: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 35 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 24: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 39 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 30: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Match 47 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 1: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 51 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 6: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 59 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 9: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 64 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 67 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 19: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 79 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 20: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Match 81 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 22: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 85 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 88 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 30: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 97 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 3: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, Match 103 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 10: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 114 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 13: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 119 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 20: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 130 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Telugu Titans' full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Telugu Titans' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Omkar R. More, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Rajnish.