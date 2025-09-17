"Telugu Titans undone by a super raid yet again" - Fans react as Dabang Delhi clinch sixth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi continued their stupendous form in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They notched up their sixth consecutive win from as many games, moving to the top of the table. Being the only unbeaten team so far this season, they defeated the Telugu Titans 33-29.This win would further boost their confidence as they won without the contribution of skipper Ashu Malik, who was injured. However, their senior pros Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali, and Surjeet Singh stepped up when it mattered the most. The three defenders ensured that Dabang Delhi stayed on top.Saurabh and Fazel picked up five tackle points each, while Surjeet bagged four tackle points. Neeraj Narwal took the responsibility to get the raid points, scoring eight of them.As Delhi continued to dominate, fans from both sides reacted.&quot;6 consecutive wins for Dabang Delhi 🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Harsh Gora @hsraH_aroGLINKDelhi in other sports 🙂 Delhi in PKLOG @LongOff_LINKSaurabh nandal treat to watch 😭😭Despite being ahead in the first half, the Telugu Titans conceded the lead and lost the game eventually. Delhi made a spirited comeback, showing why they are the team to beat this season.Sai Shouryanga @Babu_busyyLINK&quot; Lead in First half Destroying the lead in 2nd Half &quot; This is Telugu Titans for you #pkl𝓢𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓴 𝓥𝓚‖𝓡𝓒𝟣𝟪 @Venom187866LINK@Telugu_Titans has a Great team but bad mistakes are done. Every match, Last seconds and the Game’s Gone. It’s very hard being a Telugu Titans Fan. Please Comeback stronger guys, Every Yellow Warrior is waiting for that Comeback 💛During the final moments of the game, young Akshit delivered a Super Raid that proved to be costly for the Titans. He picked up three crucial points, sending Ajit Pawar, Ankit, and Shubham Shinde out.Shaileshwar Sharma @TheCricketChapLINKTelugu Titans undone by a super raid yet again.#ProKabaddiLeagueWith this, the Titans crashed to their third successive defeat. They have six points with three wins and five losses from eight matches. They will face the Tamil Thalaivas in their next game with the hopes of turning things around.Can the Patna Pirates stop the unstoppable Dabang Delhi?Dabang Delhi will be up against the Patna Pirates in their next clash on Saturday, September 20. It will be a huge challenge for the Pirates to edge past an unstoppable Delhi unit.Patna Pirates, three-time Pro Kabaddi champions, have not had the best of seasons so far. They are 11th on the table with a single win and two points from five games. The Pirates are struggling to get their campaign on track.However, should they manage to beat an in-form Delhi side, it would come as a huge confidence boost for them. Meanwhile, the table toppers will certainly start as favorites to continue their unbeaten run.