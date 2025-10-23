"Thank You Yodhas on Behalf of Telugu Titans" - Fans react after UP Yoddhas' victory over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

UP Yoddhas ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage with a close win against U Mumba. They beat them 35-23 on Thursday, October 23. With this victory, they got to 14 points from 18 matches.
Surender Gill scored six raid points while Shivam Chaudhary picked up seven raid points. Guman Singh also chipped in with four raid points. Skipper Sumit Sangwan led from the front with five tackle points. Hitesh also scored four tackle points in what was an all-round performance.
Ajit Chauhan impressed with another Super 10 for U Mumba. He scored 11 raid points. Rinku picked up five tackle points, but their efforts were in vain as they fell short in the end.
As a result of UP Yoddhas' win, Telugu Titans sealed the last spot in the top four. The Titans are fourth with 20 points and a score difference of 45. U Mumba finished the league stage with 20 points and a score difference of 8. They dropped to the sixth position.
The Titans fans also thanked UP Yoddhas for their win. Below are some reactions from fans on X -
"Thank You Yodhas on Behalf of Telugu Titans😅," a fan wrote.
U Mumba would be disappointed to not have sealed their spot in the top four. They will now have to play more number of matches to make the finals.
UP Yoddhas may not make it to the playoffs despite their win
While UP Yoddhas ended their two-match losing streak with a win, it seems to have come too late. Despite getting to 14 points, they may not make it to the playoffs. They have a score difference of -65.
Patna Pirates are above them with the same points and a score difference of -5. Should the Pirates win their last match, they will take the final spot in the top eight with 16 points.
Even if the Pirates lose, unless it is by a huge margin, they will remain above the Yoddhas due to their score difference. Therefore, having lost two back-to-back games at a crucial stage will come back to haunt the Yoddhas.