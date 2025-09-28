Bengal Warriorz head coach Naveen Kumar praised Devank Dalal after the game against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Pirates were beaten 42-48 by the Warriorz.

It was a much-needed win after a previous defeat. With a fantastic performance, captain Devank Dalal took the lead. He amassed 22 raid points, achieving an incredible Super 10.

He expressed that the team played well overall. Himanshu scored five raid points. Ankit and Ashish also made vital contributions. They scored four and five tackle points each, respectively.

"The team did well today in both defense and offence. They played a like a team and executed all tackles with combination. We had a weakness on the left side, we changed our position there. he entire responsibility of raiding was on Devank and he did it very well," he said in the post-match press conference.

Devank Dalal has put up a stellar show. He has scored consistently for the Warriorz. He is leading the raiders' charts this season. Devank has 131 raid points from eight matches. He has an average of 16.37 with eight Super 10s.

"We will have to look at it as revenge" - Devank Dalal on upcoming game against Puneri Paltan

The Bengal Warriorz face Puneri Paltan in their upcoming clash on Tuesday, September 30. Puneri Paltan are among the top teams this season. They are second in the standings with 12 points.

The Pune-based team are coming off a defeat in their last match. Bengal Warriorz will look to build on their win going forward. Puneri Paltan edged past the Warriorz 45-36 the last time they met.

Therefore, Devank Dalal felt that it would be an opportunity to draw level.

"We will have to look at it as revenge because we lost against them the last time. We will take this mindset to not repeat the mistakes that we did last time and win the game this time," Devank said.

Devank had not had enough support from his teammates. Therefore, the Warriorz have failed to be consistent as a unit. Like they did against the Pirates, they will have to step up together to win more games.

