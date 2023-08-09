Gholamreza Mazandarani has been named the head coach of U Mumbai in Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Mumbai-based franchise took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, to make the announcement.

Anil Chaprana was the head coach of U Mumba in the 2022 season. Under his guidance, a young U Mumba squad finished ninth in the points table with 10 wins from 22 matches.

With U Mumba not making it to the playoffs, the team owners decided to make some changes to the management group. Earlier this year, Suhail Chandhok joined the franchise as its new CEO, and now Mazandarani has been appointed as the head coach.

"Roaring with excitement. The Lion of Iran returns home to our den. Mandali, welcome back Gholamreza Mazandarani as our Coach for Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi," U Mumba captioned the coach announcement reel on Instagram.

U Mumba won the second edition of Pro Kabaddi League, but have since failed to achieve any success. The Mumbai-based franchise will aim to join Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the elite club of teams with more than one PKL championship by winning the 10th season.

Who is Gholamreza Mazandarani? All you need to know about U Mumba's new head coach

Gholamreza has been the head coach of U Mumba before as well. He was the team's head coach in the 2018 season, where the team finished second in the Zone A points table and qualified for the playoffs.

After that, Gholamreza moved to the Telugu Titans in 2019. The Titans had a forgettable season under his guidance as they finished 11th in the standings, managing just six victories from 22 matches.

Kabaddi360 @Kabaddi_360

.

.

.

.

.

#gholamrezamazandarani

#UMumba

#Prokabaddi

#pklseason10

#Kabaddi360 pic.twitter.com/jraO92XfCo The coach one who took U Mumba in PKL Season-6 Playoffs, 𝐆𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐞𝐳𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐔 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟎 🤩

It will be exciting to see how U Mumba perform in the upcoming season. They have retained the likes of Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, and Heiderali Ekrami ahead of the auction.

Poll : Will U Mumba win PKL 10 under Mazandarani's guidance? Yes No 0 votes