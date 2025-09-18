"The team is looking solid now" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz to clinch second consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past the Bengal Warriorz in a close encounter in Pro Kabaddi 2025 to clinch their second consecutive win. They beat the Warriorz 45-41 on Thursday, September 18, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his brilliant form this season for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He notched up yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points, including nine touch and four bonus points. Iranian star Ali Samadi also showcased his class yet again.
He bagged a Super 10, scoring 12 raid points. The two raiders were backed up by a collective effort from the defenders. Aashish Kumar (four tackle points), Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri, skipper Nitin Rawal, and Sahil Deswal (two tackle points each) were all among the points.
It was a solid team effort from Jaipur Pink Panthers as they registered their fourth win of the season.
Fans also reacted to the win on X, as the Panthers moved to the fourth position.
"Brilliant performance overall. Loved the match. Ali and Nitin should be our raiding combo for the remainder of the season. Great changes in defence. The team is looking solid now. 🔥," a fan wrote.
The Bengal Warriorz put up an impressive effort despite the loss. Their captain, Devank Dalal, continued his unbelievable form this season. He picked up his seventh Super 10 in as many games. With 16 raid points, he took his tally to 109 raid points. Defender Ashish also performed well, picking up six tackle points.
However, the Warriorz suffered their fifth defeat of the season as their efforts went in vain. They will face the Patna Pirates in their next clash and aim to come back strong.
Jaipur Pink Panthers eye a hat-trick of wins
Jaipur Pink Panthers will be extremely confident with two wins in a row. The former Pro Kabaddi champions will now have their eyes set on carrying the momentum forward. They will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins and move further up the table.
The Panthers will be up against U Mumba in their next game on Tuesday, September 23, at the same venue. With a four-day gap before the game, they will look to recover and come back fresh.
U Mumba will pose a tough challenge as they have had a solid start to the season. They have won four out of their first six matches and are placed third on the points table.