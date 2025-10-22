"The truth can be hidden but..." - Pawan Sehrawat's cryptic post after Tamil Thalaivas' defeat over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:38 GMT
Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal (Image Credits: Pawan Sehrawat/IG)
Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal (Image Credits: Pawan Sehrawat/IG)

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat came up with a cryptic post following Tamil Thalaivas' defeat over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas lost 44-43 on Tuesday, October 21.

Notably, Pawan Sehrawat, who was a part of the Tamil Thalaivas at the start of the season, was sent back midway citing disciplinary issues. He played just three matches and picked up 22 points. Days after his release, the star raider had stated that it was one person within the management who was responsible for the controversy.

On Wednesday, October 22, Pawan made a cryptic post on his Instagram handle.

"The truth can be hidden but it can never be suppressed," the quote on the picture read.
He revealed that the phase has been painful and that he would come out with facts about what has been going on soon.

"Thankful for all the love and support lately. I’ll soon share the facts—no one should ever go through this again and most importantly fans emotions cant be cheated. It’s been painful, but I’ll stand up again.💔💔💔," he captioned the post.

Pawan Sehrawat is among the top raiders in the history of the league. He has amassed 1340 raid points from 142 matches with 70 Super 10s. The Tamil Thalaivas definitely missed his services this season.

All not right in Tamil Thalaivas' camp?

A lot has been happening in the Tamil Thalaivas' camp since the start of the season. While Pawan Sehrawat was removed midway, captain Arjun Deshwal and coach Sanjeev Baliyan have also spoken against the management.

"What will I change in the team? Everyone who is seeing from the outside and within knows what changes have to be made. You can also see on the mat but you do not know what is happening with Arjun in the background. Only Arjun knows that. I believe on my team. But what should I tell? You have seen everything. Arjun alone cannot make the team win. The team will only win when the whole team, including the management, is together as a unit," Arjun said during the post-match press conference after their clash against the Warriorz.
Sanjeev Baliyan also made a shocking revelation regarding the selection process. He stated that the coach and captain did not have any power when it came to picking the starting seven. According to the coach, the team was picked by the analyst.

"Changing the team is not in the hands of Arjun or the coach. The analyst is there. They make the team. They can only make changes. It is not in the coach's hands. In fact, he is told what the first seven is at the start of the game. So what can Arjun or the coach really do?" he reflected.

The Tamil Thalaivas suffered their fifth consecutive loss. They are now eighth on the table with 12 points from 18 games. Having completed all their league stage matches, they are most unlikely to make the playoffs.

Edited by Rishab Vm
