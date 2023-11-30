"The wait is over"- U Mumba name Surinder Singh as PKL 10 captain, special role given to Girish Ernak

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions U Mumba have named Surinder Singh as their captain for PKL 10. Singh also led the Mumbai-based franchise in season nine, where the team finished ninth in the points table.

U Mumba held a special event in Mumbai yesterday to announce the captain and unveil the jersey for PKL 10. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was also present at the event.

Announcing Surinder Singh as their PKL 10 captain, U Mumba wrote on Instagram:

"The wait is over! Introducing our captain for this season – the same guy who was an excellent leader last season, guiding the team both on and off the mat; none other than our own, Surinder Singh!"

U Mumba have also named two vice-captains for Pro Kabaddi 2023. The team's new signing Mahender Singh is one of the deputy skippers, while corner defender Rinku HC is his co-vice-captain.

Veteran defender Girish Ernak, who was among the contenders to lead U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2023, has been named as the “Spirit of Mumba” captain.

U Mumba captain Surinder Singh, vice-captain Mahender Singh, and team officials unveiled 'iconic' jersey with Vicky Kaushal

As mentioned ahead, the jersey reveal of U Mumba also happened last evening. Sharing the photo of team officials, captain Singh, vice-captain Mahender Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Guman Singh, and Girish Ernak on Instagram, U Mumba wrote:

"Unveiling the jersey adorned with the elements of our iconic city, Mumbai, revealed by the face behind the Indian army icon, #Samबहादुर – the iconic star, Vicky Kaushal."

U Mumba will start their Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaign against the Pardeep Narwal-led UP Yoddhas team on December 2 in Ahmedabad. The Mumbai-based franchise has not won the championship since season two. It will be interesting to see if they can end the trophy drought this season.