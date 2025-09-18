"Their 'super defense' strategy was pure MAGIC!" - Fans react after Puneri Paltan's massive win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan registered a massive win in the Maharashtra Derby against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Thursday, September 18. They beat the Mumbai-based franchise 40-22, winning by 18 points.
Puneri Paltan's defense was unstoppable as they unleashed a full-fledged attack on U Mumba. Their raiders had no answers as they struggled throughout the contest. The Pune-based team inflicted six Super Tackles, firing on all cylinders.
Gurdeep picked up a High 5, scoring five tackle points. Abhinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri bagged four tackle points each, while Vishal Bhardwaj (three tackle points), Rakesh, and Aslam Inamdar (two tackle points each) also chipped in.
Notably, Paltan's raider Stuwart Singh scored eight raid points. For U Mumba, Amirmohammed Zafardanesh scored five raid points with no support from his fellow raiders.
With a thumping win, Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. Here is how their fans reacted on X after the sensational victory:
"Puneri Paltan's your super tackles and rock-solid defense were UNSTOPPABLE! 🔥💥 They nailed every raid, shut down opponents, and secured a MASSIVE WIN! 👏💪🏽 Their 'super defense' strategy was pure MAGIC! ✨," a fan wrote.
Meanwhile, certain fans also expressed their disappointment at U Mumba's huge defeat. They have now lost three out of their last five games and have struggled for consistency so far this season.
The Paltan bagged their third consecutive win and maintained their solid form. The team looks well-oiled and appear serious contenders for the title this season.
U Mumba will play their next game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 23. A few days' gap should help them put this emphatic defeat behind and regroup themselves.
Can Puneri Paltan make it four wins on the bounce?
As for Puneri Paltan, they have no rest and are on the road. They will face the defending champions, Haryana Steelers, up next on Friday, September 19. The Paltan have six wins and two defeats from eight games.
Having won their last three matches, they will be eager to continue their winning streak against Haryana. However, it will be an interesting contest as Haryana have also won their last two fixtures. Moreover, they have been victorious in four out of their last five matches.
Haryana Steelers are currently placed fourth on the table. They have four wins and two defeats from six outings. It will be a challenging task for them to go past the table toppers, who are in magnificent form.