"There is no bad blood there just because they released me"- Telugu Titans star Bharat Hooda opens up on playing against ex-team UP Yoddhas

Telugu Titans star Bharat Hooda opened up on the experience of playing against his former team UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Hooda was with the Yoddhas last season, but the team released him, and he is a part of the Telugu Titans squad now.

The Titans battled the Yoddhas on August 30 in Vizag, where the Yoddhas won by 40-35. Bharat had a forgettable outing on the mat as he managed only two points in eight raids. Notably, he got tackled four times as well.

During an online media interaction on the sidelines of Pro Kabaddi 2025 Rivalry Week organized by JioStar, Bharat Hooda spoke about the experience of playing against his former team UP Yoddhas. Replying to a query from Sportskeeda, Bharat said:

"There is no bad blood there just because they released me. Last season, I was there (in UP Yoddhas), but now I'm in Telugu Titans. It happens because of performance, which goes up and down," Bharat said.

"See it is not that they released me only. They released other players also. Even other teams make such changes," he added.

Bharat was in excellent touch against the Bengaluru Bulls in the Rivalry Week match played on September 15 in Jaipur. He earned 13 points, but his efforts went in vain as the Telugu Titans lost the match by 32-34.

"When we play against the UP Yoddhas next, I will follow the game plan which my coach at Telugu Titans prepares for me"- Bharat Hooda

Telugu Titans will play against the UP Yoddhas again on October 5 in Chennai. It will be the second time Bharat takes the mat against his former franchise. When asked if he will prepare extra for that game, the Titans all-rounder replied:

"Yes, they know about my strengths and weaknesses. I have spent a lot of time with the coach of UP Yoddhas, but when we play against the UP Yoddhas next, I will follow the game plan which my coach at Telugu Titans prepares for me."

While the rematch between the Titans and the Yoddhas will happen on October 5, Bharat Hooda will enter the court again on September 17 when the Titans lock horns with former champions Dabang Delhi KC. The match will begin at 8pm IST at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

