"There was no heat or aggression from us" - Dabang Delhi head coach reacts to nail-biting win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal reacted to their nail-biting win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Monday, September 29. Delhi beat Haryana 38-37.
Haryana's Ashish Narwal put in a quick raid with a few seconds left on the clock in the second half. He got a point, and the referees blew the whistle to signal full-time. However, Haryana's players and coach were extremely unhappy as there was one second remaining, which meant Dabang Delhi could have put in a final raid. The outcome could have been different. Haryana's request was denied as they ended up losing by one point.
Post the game, their players and coach refused to shake hands with Delhi's players and the referees as things heated up.
Reacting to the same during the post-match press conference, Joginder Narwal said:
"There was no heat or aggression from us. The opponents may not what happened or what did not happen. The match was tough as we had to catch up but we played well. They also played well. It was a good match overall."
The Delhi-based franchise maintained their position at the top of the table with this victory. They now have 16 points from nine matches.
"Just Dabang Delhi is important" - Fazel Atrachali after Delhi's win over Haryana
In the same press conference, veteran defender and Dabang Delhi star Fazel Atrachali also reacted to their win over Haryana. Fazel reckoned that the winners would be remembered at the end of the day, and not who played well or who did not.
He also added that the team was more important than himself or skipper Ashu Malik, or anybody else.
"This is a game. The other team is also good, have plans, and have good players. But finally nobody remembers who played good or who played bad. Everybody remembers who won and we are the winners. That is important. It is not important whether Fazel played good or Ashu played good. Just Dabang Delhi is important. We have two points and this is our night," he said.
Ashu led from the front against Haryana. He scored yet another Super 10, picking up 15 raid points.