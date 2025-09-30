"There was no heat or aggression from us" - Dabang Delhi head coach reacts to nail-biting win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal reacted to their nail-biting win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Monday, September 29. Delhi beat Haryana 38-37.

Ad

Haryana's Ashish Narwal put in a quick raid with a few seconds left on the clock in the second half. He got a point, and the referees blew the whistle to signal full-time. However, Haryana's players and coach were extremely unhappy as there was one second remaining, which meant Dabang Delhi could have put in a final raid. The outcome could have been different. Haryana's request was denied as they ended up losing by one point.

Ad

Trending

Post the game, their players and coach refused to shake hands with Delhi's players and the referees as things heated up.

Reacting to the same during the post-match press conference, Joginder Narwal said:

"There was no heat or aggression from us. The opponents may not what happened or what did not happen. The match was tough as we had to catch up but we played well. They also played well. It was a good match overall."

Ad

The Delhi-based franchise maintained their position at the top of the table with this victory. They now have 16 points from nine matches.

"Just Dabang Delhi is important" - Fazel Atrachali after Delhi's win over Haryana

In the same press conference, veteran defender and Dabang Delhi star Fazel Atrachali also reacted to their win over Haryana. Fazel reckoned that the winners would be remembered at the end of the day, and not who played well or who did not.

Ad

He also added that the team was more important than himself or skipper Ashu Malik, or anybody else.

"This is a game. The other team is also good, have plans, and have good players. But finally nobody remembers who played good or who played bad. Everybody remembers who won and we are the winners. That is important. It is not important whether Fazel played good or Ashu played good. Just Dabang Delhi is important. We have two points and this is our night," he said.

Ashu led from the front against Haryana. He scored yet another Super 10, picking up 15 raid points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More