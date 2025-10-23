"They have not been dependent on one player" - Dabang Delhi Head Coach reflects on how the team has impressed him so far in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi Head Coach Joginder Narwal reflected on his team's performance in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2025 season. They have been among the top teams. Delhi are strong contenders to win the title.
The star players in the team, such as Ashu Malik and Fazel Atrachali, have been the top performers. Despite missing games due to injury, Ashu is their top raider with 146 raid points from 12 matches. Fazel has bagged 49 tackle points from 17 games.
However, Joginder Narwal reckoned that all the players stood up when needed and did well on different occasions. He named the likes of Sandeep Deswal, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit Dhull, and Naveen Rawal. The Head Coach credited the entire team for doing well.
Dabang Delhi K.C. Head Coach Joginder Narwal interacted with the press during a Media Day organized by JioStar. He said:
"Whenever there has been the need others have done well. Sandeep has done well. Surjeet, Saurabh, Akshit, all have done well. Even Naveen. Almost all the players have done well the need has arises. That is why our team is at the top. They have not been dependent on any player like Ashu or it has not been like only if Fazel plays well the team will win. All have done well. This is a team sport and only when everyone performs the team stays at the top. Like I said, all have done well which is why our team is at the top.
Saurabh Nandal has scored 47 tackle points. Sandeep has picked up 26 tackle points. Akshit Dhull has scored 46 raid points with three Super 10s.
Dabang Delhi finished in the top two after the league stage
Dabang Delhi have been among the most consistent teams throughout the season. They finished second in the standings after their league stage games. The former champions secured a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.
Delhi have 26 points from 18 outings with a score difference of 38. Despite having lost their last two fixtures, they will be confident heading into the playoffs. They rested their main players to try their bench strength out in these final games after having qualified.
Dabang Delhi will play the qualifier. They will therefore have two chances at making the final.