"They have not been dependent on one player" - Dabang Delhi Head Coach reflects on how the team has impressed him so far in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi Head Coach Joginder Narwal reflected on his team's performance in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2025 season. They have been among the top teams. Delhi are strong contenders to win the title.

Ad

The star players in the team, such as Ashu Malik and Fazel Atrachali, have been the top performers. Despite missing games due to injury, Ashu is their top raider with 146 raid points from 12 matches. Fazel has bagged 49 tackle points from 17 games.

However, Joginder Narwal reckoned that all the players stood up when needed and did well on different occasions. He named the likes of Sandeep Deswal, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit Dhull, and Naveen Rawal. The Head Coach credited the entire team for doing well.

Ad

Trending

Dabang Delhi K.C. Head Coach Joginder Narwal interacted with the press during a Media Day organized by JioStar. He said:

"Whenever there has been the need others have done well. Sandeep has done well. Surjeet, Saurabh, Akshit, all have done well. Even Naveen. Almost all the players have done well the need has arises. That is why our team is at the top. They have not been dependent on any player like Ashu or it has not been like only if Fazel plays well the team will win. All have done well. This is a team sport and only when everyone performs the team stays at the top. Like I said, all have done well which is why our team is at the top.

Ad

Saurabh Nandal has scored 47 tackle points. Sandeep has picked up 26 tackle points. Akshit Dhull has scored 46 raid points with three Super 10s.

Dabang Delhi finished in the top two after the league stage

Dabang Delhi have been among the most consistent teams throughout the season. They finished second in the standings after their league stage games. The former champions secured a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

Ad

Delhi have 26 points from 18 outings with a score difference of 38. Despite having lost their last two fixtures, they will be confident heading into the playoffs. They rested their main players to try their bench strength out in these final games after having qualified.

Dabang Delhi will play the qualifier. They will therefore have two chances at making the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More