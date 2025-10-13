"Today's loss will hurt a lot at the end" - Fans react as U Mumba suffer massive defeat against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba suffered a massive defeat against UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Monday, October 13. UP Yoddhas beat them 40-24 to end their five-match losing streak as well.
Guman Singh picked up a Super 10, scoring 12 points for the Yoddhas against his former team, U Mumba. Mahender Singh and Hitesh bagged four tackle points each, while Ashu Singh picked up three tackle points.
The Mumbai-based franchise failed to get going. Their defenders put up a decent show, but the raiders failed to fire. They are now fifth on the table. Finishing in the top four becomes further difficult for them from this stage. Sandeep bagged seven raid points while Ajit Chouhan managed four raid points.
UP Yoddhas are ninth on the table. They kept their hopes of making it to the top eight alive with this massive win.
Fans reacted after the match on X.
"Top8 is not guaranteed yet most probably 7-8th finish, mumba's nxt/last 4 games against- Telegu, Haryana, Jaipur, UP All top teams, today's loss will hurt a lot at the end," a fan wrote.
Below are some more reactions from fans on X -
UP Yoddhas would be pleased with a stunning performance and a much-needed win.
Can U Mumba bounce back against Telugu Titans?
U Mumba will face Telugu Titans in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, October 16. After a hefty defeat against UP Yoddhas, they will be eager to make a strong comeback.
U Mumba will have to bounce back to maintain momentum towards the business end of the tournament. However, they will face a tough challenge against the Titans. The Telugu Titans are in exceptional form. They have won all of their last five matches.
The Mumbai-based franchise have two defeats and three wins in their last five games. They will have to perform consistently from this stage. Their other remaining matches are against Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and another clash against UP Yoddhas.
If they are to finish in the top four, they will have to win most of their remaining matches, if not all.