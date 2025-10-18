"TOTAL DOMINATION!!!" - Fans rejoice as Bengaluru Bulls register convincing win over Dabang Delhi to seal Top 8 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls completed a dominating victory over Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 33-23 on Saturday, October 18. With this win, the Bulls became the third team to seal their spot in the top eight.
Alireza Mirzaian continued his exceptional performance this season. The Iranian star bagged yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points. The Bulls' defense came together as a unit. Skipper Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak Sankar scored three tackle points each, while Sanjay scored four tackle points.
Given an opportunity, Mohit Deswal impressed for Dabang Delhi. He scored seven raid points and four tackle points. It was the fourth defeat of the season for Dabang Delhi. However, they have already qualified and sealed a top-two finish as well.
The fans were delighted as the Bengaluru Bulls made it to the playoffs.
"TOTAL DOMINATION!!!🔥🔥🥵," a fan wrote on X.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -
Dabang Delhi remained second on the table despite their defeat. They have 26 points from 17 matches. The loss did not affect their campaign.
Bengaluru Bulls will eye a top-four finish
While the Bengaluru Bulls have completed the task to qualify, there is still work to be done. They will have their eyes set on a top-four finish. The Bulls moved to the third position with 18 points from 16 matches.
They will aim to win both their remaining fixtures and finish the league stage in the top four. The Bulls will play Bengal Warriorz next on Wednesday, October 22, before taking on Gujarat Giants on Thursday, October 23.
Notably, Bengaluru Bulls had finished at the very bottom of the table last season. This time around, it has been a magnificent turnaround for them. They have been brilliant under a new coach, a new captain, with a revamped side.
The team has performed as a unit. Alireza has led the charge in the raiding department with 156 raid points from 16 games with 10 Super 10s in his debut season. Deepak Sankar, also playing his maiden PKL, has scored 49 tackle points. Skipper Yogesh has picked up 44 tackle points, while Sanjay Dhull has 29 tackle points.