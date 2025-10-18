"TOTAL DOMINATION!!!" - Fans rejoice as Bengaluru Bulls register convincing win over Dabang Delhi to seal Top 8 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls completed a dominating victory over Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 33-23 on Saturday, October 18. With this win, the Bulls became the third team to seal their spot in the top eight.

Alireza Mirzaian continued his exceptional performance this season. The Iranian star bagged yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points. The Bulls' defense came together as a unit. Skipper Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak Sankar scored three tackle points each, while Sanjay scored four tackle points.

Given an opportunity, Mohit Deswal impressed for Dabang Delhi. He scored seven raid points and four tackle points. It was the fourth defeat of the season for Dabang Delhi. However, they have already qualified and sealed a top-two finish as well.

The fans were delighted as the Bengaluru Bulls made it to the playoffs.

"TOTAL DOMINATION!!!🔥🔥🥵," a fan wrote on X.

𝑨𝑴 @RCBHIVE TOTAL DOMINATION!!!🔥🔥🥵

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ ಬಿಡಿ @Naneyidupakka Bengaluru Bulls into the playoffs officially 🥳🥳🎉 Please play well and seal top 4 position. ​ Alireza again our Apathbhandava 🙏 @BengaluruBulls

𝕐𝕒𝕤𝕙բₐₙ™ @Thename_is_GKL Bengaluru bulls qualified for playoffs 🥵🥳🔥🔥 ​ @BengaluruBulls #ProKabaddi

Msd Kutty @Mr__Sullan Dabang dehli ah easy ah jeichitanga.. bengaluru bulls 🤩🤩🔥🔥.. ​ Team Bengaluru Bulls 👊

Bᴏssɪsᴍ !! @dboss4689 BB fans today qualify advi guru, rcb tara e season cup gedbidri saku💪

𝑨𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒔𝒉 ♡︎ ᵀʰᵉ ᴿᵃʲᵃˢᵃᵃᵇ O+ 🩸 @HailForTheRebel Ali reza 🐅 and deepak and yogesh 👑👑

M503IN @merwinwins Watching Bengaluru Bulls win is my therapy.

V @RCBianForever Top 2 barbodittu had we won those tie breakers 🤦🏻‍♂️ well played bulls🔥

Dabang Delhi remained second on the table despite their defeat. They have 26 points from 17 matches. The loss did not affect their campaign.

Bengaluru Bulls will eye a top-four finish

While the Bengaluru Bulls have completed the task to qualify, there is still work to be done. They will have their eyes set on a top-four finish. The Bulls moved to the third position with 18 points from 16 matches.

They will aim to win both their remaining fixtures and finish the league stage in the top four. The Bulls will play Bengal Warriorz next on Wednesday, October 22, before taking on Gujarat Giants on Thursday, October 23.

Notably, Bengaluru Bulls had finished at the very bottom of the table last season. This time around, it has been a magnificent turnaround for them. They have been brilliant under a new coach, a new captain, with a revamped side.

The team has performed as a unit. Alireza has led the charge in the raiding department with 156 raid points from 16 games with 10 Super 10s in his debut season. Deepak Sankar, also playing his maiden PKL, has scored 49 tackle points. Skipper Yogesh has picked up 44 tackle points, while Sanjay Dhull has 29 tackle points.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More