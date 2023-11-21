Trent Boult backs Tim Southee and Daryl Mitchell to play kabaddi

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has picked his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee as the players who could excel in the game of kabaddi.

The ace pacer along with Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner found the game of kabaddi fascinating. The Kiwis watched the Pro Kabaddi League highlights during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Trent Boult looked at the technicalities of the game closely and backed Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to do well in the sport. The left-arm pacer said in a video posted by Puneri Paltan:

"I've watched it a couple of times. I think you need strong legs for the sport. I would put up Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee's names for this game."

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham compared the game of kabaddi to rugby while discussing the physical aspect of it. Furthermore, he backed Glenn Phillips to play kabaddi. Talking about the game in the video, Tom Latham said:

"It looks like a pretty physical game. It looks similar to rugby, with guys teaming up to stop one guy getting across the line. I would nominate Glenn Phillips for this sport. He's a powerful pocket rocket."

Mitchell Santner backs Lockie Ferguson to do well in kabaddi

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner picked pacer Lockie Ferguson to do well in the game. Mitchell Santner said in the same video:

"I've probably got the squirminess for the sport, but not the strength. You need to be agile and strong for kabaddi. Lockie Ferguson might play well. He has a strong core and big legs."

The New Zealand cricket team had a decent outing in India during the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023. The Blackcaps reached the semifinal of the mega event but lost to the hosts India by 70 runs.

On the other hand, the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set kickstart on December 2, 2023. The bandwagon of the PKL will begin in Ahmedabad before reaching the cities of all 12 franchises.