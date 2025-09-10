U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar gives injury update on Ajit Chouhan after loss against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar has opined that his team could have won the match against Telugu Titans had raider Ajit Chouhan been fit and available. Kumar also gave an update on Ajit's fitness after the match.

Sunil Kumar's U Mumba suffered a 37-45 defeat against the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match played on September 10 in Vizag. U Mumba played this match without their star raider Ajit Chouhan, who is recovering from an injury.

When asked about Ajit's injury and if the team missed him, captain Sunil said at the post-match press conference:

"Yes definitely. We missed him. If he would have played, probably we could have won the match."

"He is working on the injury with the physios. Who knows he may recover and play the next match or the match after that. We will wait until he recovers to full fitness and then bring him back because this is a long tournament," he added.

U Mumba will play their next match against the Patna Pirates on September 11. It will be interesting to see if Ajit returns for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture.

"We committed too many errors"- U Mumba coach Anil Chaprana talks about his team's loss against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba coach Anil Chaprana was also present at the post-match press conference. When asked about the reason why his team lost against the Telugu Titans in Vizag, Anil explained:

"They came with a plan that they'll not allow our raiders to score. Even we planned that our defense will score more points. However, we committed too many errors. We tried to cover but could not do it. It's okay but, winning and losing is a part of the game."

U Mumba will have to recharge their batteries quickly because their next match against Patna Pirates will begin at 8pm IST on September 11. A big win over Patna can even take U Mumba to the top of the standings.

