U Mumba have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) right from its inaugural edition back in 2014. They last made the playoffs in Season 7 and have failed to qualify ever since.

They are owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based private equity and venture capital firm, which was founded by Indian entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala.

The Mumbai-based team has made the PKL playoffs five teams in the history of the league. Their best tournament was in 2015 during the second season. Under the leadership of a veteran and one of the greats of the game Anup Kumar, U Mumba were crowned champions.

They beat the Bengaluru Bulls in the final to lift their maiden PKL trophy. Skipper Anup Kumar played a vital role, scoring 7 points. Shabeer Bapu picked up 10 points while Vishal Mane and Rishank Devadiga contributed five points each.

Mumbai won the final by six points with the scorecard reading 36-30. They finished at the top of the table with 12 wins from 14 games, grabbing 60 points. In the semi-final, they registered a comfortable one-sided victory over the Patna Pirates.

U Mumba had a star-studded and well-balanced side that helped them reign supreme as well. Here is the list of the team members who played the season 2 final:

Anup Kumar (C), Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Shabeer Bapu, Vishal Prabhakar Mane, Rishank Devadiga.

Substitutes: Pradeep Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Masayuki Shimokava, Fazel Atrachali, Bhupender Singh.

Mohit Chillar (42 points), Surender Nada (41 points), and Jeeva Kumar (38 points) were their best defenders of the season. Anup Kumar (74 points), Shabeer Bapu (46 points), and Rishank (44 points) were their top-performing raiders.

U Mumba Season 2 Team: List of all players and full squad

U Mumba was captained by Anup Kumar in their title-winning run in Season 2. Their side consisted of some key players such as Mohit Chillar, Surender Nada, Jeeva Kumar, Shabeer Bapu, Rishank Devadiga, and Vishal Mane among others.

Below is the complete list of players who were a part of the team during the second season of PKL.

U Mumba Season 2 full squad:

Anup Kumar (C), Anoop EV, Gopalappa T, Prapanjan, Masayuki Shimokava, Onkar Jadhav, Pawan Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Shabeer Bappu, Suresh Kumar, Vinod Atyalkar, Vinod Paulyas, Jeeva G, Jeeva Kumar, Mohit Chhillar, Surender Nada, Vishal Mane, Bhupendra Singh, Jawahar Vivek, Mohammed Abdul Saleh, Suresh P, Fazel Atrachali.